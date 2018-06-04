[Music Video] “Discrete” by @ZiggyWorldwide

CLOSE
With June known as LGBT Pride Month, Ziggy is one who is definitely proud of her lifestyle. Enough so, the record “Discreet” may be incriminating! As an incredible writer, the Passenger artist, is able to navigate listeners through her successful relationship lifestyles between two ladies in her new music video.

