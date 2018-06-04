CLOSE
Angie Ange
Hot Topic: Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Baker Who Denied Service To Same Sex Couple…Here's Why [Watch]

Just four days into June aka ‘Pride’ month, The Supreme Court made a major ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same sex couple’s wedding. Many speculated that this ruling would open up the doors of discrimination by businesses who do not want to serve customers based on sexual orientation, however this was a very specific ruling that did not address many bigger issues. Check out the breakdown of what this decision actually means.

 

And as for the baker…here is his side of what happened.

What do you think?…

 

