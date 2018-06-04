Valedictorian Of Kentucky High School Tricks Trump Crowd Quotes Barack Obama [Watch]

Well that was slick! Ben Bowling graduated from his Kentucky hs at the top of his class and while giving his speech he read off some notable quotes he found from a Google search. Knowing that a majority of his crowd was Trump supporting considering 80% of them voted for him, Bowling felt that people would not be receptive if he said the quote came from Obama. And then…this happened!

Ben Bowling’s advice to other valedictorian speakers…be courageous! :) I like that Ben!

