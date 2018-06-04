WHAT! Terrence Howard’s Ex-Wife Wants Close To $1M In Back Spousal Support

Terrence Howard’s ex-wife, Michelle Ghent is not playing when it comes to getting spousal support from her ex.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ghent is asking the court to make the “Empire” star cut her a check for at least $909,418 in back spousal support, which means if the court approves her request, Howard would have to pay have to fork over close to $1 million.

We will have to wait until September to find out the judge’s decision.

SOURCE: TMZ | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

was originally published on tlcnaptown.hellobeautiful.com

