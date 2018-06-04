CLOSE
#WeGotJoy: Black Women Are Fighting For Joy-Ann Reid

One of the only Black women in cable news is clearly being targeted.

We have a dangerous racist in the White House who hasn’t apologized for a damn thing in his entire lifetime. We have a racist television star who has called Black women apes—more than once. We have a hateful Fox News commentator who attacked a 17-year-old survivor of a mass shooting. These are all recent incidents, yet people on the right — and some folks on the left  — are trying to destroy Joy-Ann Reid for comments on a blog that date back to over ten years ago.

Ten. Years. Ago.

Thankfully, Black women have Joy’s back.

In case you missed it, in April, blog posts surfaced of Joy-Ann Reid making homophobic comments from the early 2000s. She accused Tom Cruise, Karl Rove, and Chief Justice John Robert’s son of being gay. Other comments included: “most straight people cringe at the sight of two men kissing” and “adult gay men tend to be attracted to very young, post-pubescent types.” Also, “Does that make me homophobic? Probably.” Tweets resurfaced of her making transphobic comments by calling the deeply racist Ann Coulter a man.

Reid claimed some of the comments on the blog she didn’t write and that she was hacked, saying on her MSNBC show, “I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things … But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me.” She also apologized, saying, “I’ve not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that, I am truly, truly sorry.”

This past weekend, more blog posts surfaced. She reportedly wrote Israel was a “Zionist regime” and co-signed the conspiracy theory that the government was responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Most disturbingly, a photo was posted with the head of Sen. John McCain photoshopped on Seung-Hui Cho — the shooter in the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre — with a caption that read, “Baghdad John Strikes Again.” The posts also claimed she said CNN’s Wolf Blitzer gave preferential coverage to Israel.

She apologized again, but this time she didn’t say she was hacked. See below:

Clearly, someone is after Joy-Ann Reid. In more ways the one, people on the right want to see Reid go down like Roseanne. But the difference is, Roseanne’s racist history was well-documented and she still got a reboot of her series on ABC. She only got fired when she made new hateful comments. If Reid tweeted something as stupid as Barr in 2018, then she should certainly be fired. Due to this hypocrisy, the #WeGotJoy hashtag has gone viral, and it is mainly supported by Black women. See below.

Let’s hope Reid continues to be supported. She is a necessary voice in news, and she is clearly being targeted.

