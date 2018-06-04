Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Here’s something you don’t see every day: Kevin Durant’s image is flying around on Alaska Airlines’ 737-900ER aircraft.

In what took 30 decal pieces spread across 560 square feet of the plane, the Golden State Warriors basketball player and Maryland native is pictured smiling with his arm stretched wide in a white basketball jersey. It was all in an effort to support youth and education programs in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In addition to the symbolism of the plane wrap, Durant “acts as an advisor to Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden,” helping to advance these programs, according to NBC.

Taking Filght: Kevin Durant’s Image Is Plastered On The Side Of An Alaska Airlines Plane was originally published on 92q.com