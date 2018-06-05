CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor With Zero Shame

Social media can’t seem to get enough of Thaddeus Matthews’ explicit sermons.

Leave a comment
Cropped view of black man in church choir robe

Source: kali9 / Getty

Thaddeus Matthews aka “The Cussing Pastor” has social media talking about his viral sermons again.

Since December 2017, the leader of the Naked Truth Liberation & Empowerment Ministries has been building a digital congregation with videos that encourage followers to participate in “Shut They Ass Down Saturdays” and “I Don’t Give A Fuck Fridays.”

Matthews’ social media profile has trended multiple times since this video, which includes him dubbing himself “The Cussing Pastor” and claiming to have raised $6,000 for a mother in need.

In May, Pastor Matthews famously beefed with the Mr. “Delivert” himself and added to his viral legend with a ridiculous funeral home commercial (below).

Watch Matthews share more of his vulgar word below and hit the jump for other rated-R messages from The Cussing Pastor.

A message from The Cussing Pastor

A post shared by Thaddeus Matthews (@thaddeus_matthews) on

It’s I Don’t Give A Fuck Friday

A post shared by Thaddeus Matthews (@thaddeus_matthews) on

Speaking In (Filthy) Tongues: Meet The Cussing Pastor With Zero Shame was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close