Draymond Green Wants His Credit For Starting The Suit Short Wave

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James got social media talking with his shorts suit and matching bag.
Draymond Green showed up in a short suit of his own to Game 2, causing some to think Green was biting The King’s wardrobe.
But as SLAM and LeagueFits report, Green has been on the wave since 2016’s ESPY Awards ceremony.
Love or hate the look, give credit where it’s due.
