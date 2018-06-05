Oprah Exhibit Set To Open At African American History Museum

YOU GET AN EXHIBIT EVERYBODY GETS AN EXHIBIT!

Well, let’s be honest. Not everyone. However, the queen of media, Oprah Winfrey will be honored at The National Museum Of African American History and Culture with her very own exhibit opening Friday, June 8th.

“Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture” will showcase numerous video clips, interviews, clothing, personal photos and journal entries from the 64-year-old talk show host-turned-philanthropist, according to the Washington Post.

The exhibit is said to explore her childhood during the 50s and the 60s, her infamous ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’ and all of her philanthropic work and influential book club.

We are so excited to have this exhibit right here in the district to a very well deserved Media Queen.

