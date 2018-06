One of our favorite baller wives is expanding her empire. Ayesha Curry is not only about 7 months pregnant but she’s about to give birth to a brand new cooking show!

According to Variety, ‘Family Food Fight’ will have eight families from all across the country face off in a battle to determine which is the country’s best food family and win $1,000,000.

The show is based off an Australian show of the same name.

I’m hungry just typing this.

