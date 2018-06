On Monday, June 4th, TV One will premiere their new show “Evidence Of Innocence” a new limited crime & justice Series from Executive Producer Rushion McDonald exploring the “Road to Redemption for Four Wrongfully Convicted African-American Citizens”

Show host and Attorney Benjamin Crump, Esq speaks about the show and details the 3 principles that he live by daily.

