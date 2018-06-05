Many people have been waiting on Drake to respond to Pusha T’s new classic diss record before declaring a winner, but Hip-Hop OG Ice Cube feels that Drake’s rap supremacy is coming to an end and not just because of the scathing diss record either.

During an interview on SANACAST, Cube admitted that he felt Drake’s come to the end of his royal road. He said, “I think your reign just becomes over. I think that the audience has determined that more. You get three years of you can own the airwaves but then it’s time for somebody else. That’s just been the pattern. That was the pattern with me.”

He’s not wrong. Aside from Jay-Z’s reign from the late 90’s to the mid 00’s, it’s hard to think of another rapper who had the game in a chokehold for longer than three years.

And though Cube feels that Pusha might’ve gone too far in “The Story of Adidon,” he doesn’t think he himself violated anyone in his own classic diss record “No Vaseline.”

“I went in but I didn’t go too far… I didn’t really speak on families and kids and mamas and daddies. I kept it personal but contained, and I didn’t start it, so…”

Check out the interview below and let us know if you think Cube has a point.

Ice Cube Thinks Drake’s Spot At The Top of The Game Is Coming to An End was originally published on hiphopwired.com

