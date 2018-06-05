CLOSE
Diante Yarber’s Attorney Encourages Justice ‘Action Plan’ For Unarmed Father Killed By California Police

Yarber, a 26-year-old father, was killed on April 5 by police who reportedly fired over 30 shots in Barstow, California.

An attorney for the family of Diante “Butchie” Yarber, who was killed by police in Barstow, California in April, shared an “action plan” Monday to get justice for the young man.

Yarber, a 26-year-old unarmed Black father, was killed by four police officers who reportedly fired about 30 shots into his Black Ford Mustang at a Walmart store in Barstow on April 5. The young man bled out at the scene, according to Yarber’s family’s attorney, Lee Merritt. A young woman in the car was also struck by multiple gunshots and was airlifted to emergency care. Yet, the family has been waiting for news about the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department investigation for two months, Merrit wrote in a Facebook post.

The San Bernardino department has failed to provide facts from the fatal shooting to the county district attorney’s office in their investigation, according to Merritt. San Bernardino County District Attorney Michael Ramos has not reached out to Yarber’s family about the shooting either, Merritt, who noted that one of the involved officers had been indicted on hate crime charges, also wrote.

“This is a travesty and because the city of Barstow is so small they could very well get away with it. We can’t allow that,” the attorney, who also represented Jordan Edwards‘ family amid national outrage over police-involved shootings of people of color, wrote.

With no justice for Yarber, there can be no peace. Merritt has called on the nation for help, asking for people to call and email the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office using scripts. The family hopes to arrange a meeting with officials and obtain information on how to proceed with a grand jury for indictment.

