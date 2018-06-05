Hate And Horror: Charlottesville Marcher’s Political Plan To Take Over GOP For White Supremacists

A “pro-White,” torch-carrying marcher who participated in the hateful “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville last August recently revealed his heinous plan to take over the Republican party. James Allsup, 22, was elected to a GOP post in Washington state last week as part of an insidious plot to further infiltrate the party for the so-called alt-right, The Daily Beast reported.

Allsup, who marched with the anti-immigrant, white supremacist group Identity Evropa in Charlottesville, became a precinct committee officer (PCO) for the Whitman County, Washington Republican Party. He won the position with the Whitman County GOP — the county’s largest political organization — when his candidacy was uncontested for four days. The role now puts Allsup, a far-right hard-liner, in direct contact with dozens of county residents, setting up possible visits to voters’ homes to share campaign materials. Also scary was the fact that PCOs can vote for members of their party’s county central committee who ultimately influence which people are selected as party officials on a statewide basis.

James Allsup, an affiliate of a “pro-white” group who marched in Charlottesville last year, was elected to a Republican Party post in Washington state last week, part of his campaign to take over the GOP for the alt-right https://t.co/d66QjlRKW6 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 5, 2018

Allsup said he planned to use the position and power that comes with being a PCO to further a hate agenda. He has already appeared on a podcast hosted by Identity Evropa to encourage far-right members to squirm “their way into mainstream conservative politics.” He’s also admitted to pushing an agenda affirming his own beliefs, The Daily Beast said.

It’s important to note that Allsup has a terribly racist history, which is well-documented. He tried to take over Washington State University’s College Republican club with the help of his fascist friends, he said on the white nationalist podcast Fash The Nation just a month after the Charlottesville rally last year. He also claimed that he was invited to give a speech at the Charlottesville rally and filmed himself expressing pride over white nationalist Richard Spencer.

The Republican party has already started distancing itself from Allsup, as the Republican National Committee and Washington State Republican Party’s chairman denounced his election.

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And It’s Not With The NFL

Heartbreaking: 15-Year-Old Reportedly Found Dead And Mutilated, And It’s Getting No News Coverage

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 46 photos Launch gallery Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.

Hate And Horror: Charlottesville Marcher’s Political Plan To Take Over GOP For White Supremacists was originally published on newsone.com