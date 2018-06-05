Online Voting Problems Drives MD Residents Crazy

Today at 9pm marks the end of the Voter’s Registration for those in Maryland. If you aren’t registered when the deadline hits, you will not be able to vote in the Primary Election on June 26th. With the deadline looming, residents rushed the site to make sure they would be able to vote but was met with a error message. Users were met with “currently offline for maintenance.”

The website was down for approximately 50 minutes and afterwards the Maryland Board of Elections sent a statement to WBAL to help ensure residents that everything will be fine.

“While the online voter registration system was not available for a brief period of time this morning, the system is back online and voters are using it to submit voter registration information.

“After receiving reports of slow response rates, we took the system down as a precaution and quickly resolved the issue. While the system was down, it and all of the data stored in it were secure and protected.

“We will continue to monitor the system closely today and encourage Marylanders to use it register to vote and update registration information.”

