Mannn, if you thought for a second that Will Smith lost his touch on the mic, then you’re sadly mistaken.

We all saw the freestyle big Willie did recently on IG that reminded folks why he was the first rapper to win a Grammy.

But on Tuesday, he dropped a clip of his verse to son Jaden Smith‘s “ICON Remix” featuring Nicky Jam and boy oh boy, it’s fire — and in Spanish!

Will has us all looking at our dads like “Is that all you got?”

It’s pretty clear now that both Will and Jaden are icon’s living. No pun intended.

But Mr. Smith is just on another stratosphere of talent:

I honestly don’t know if I want Will Smith to be my Dad or Zaddy. pic.twitter.com/r3Zfgf3rEM — Jonnae (@jonnaethompson) June 5, 2018

Will Smith hopped on Jaden’s track and bombed it 😭😭 family goals — MM. (@KingMar_) June 5, 2018

Will Smith hopped on Jaden’s Icon remix & snapped 😭😭🤧 — Beyonce’s neo (@JB_Dior) June 5, 2018

Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts on the track.

Will Smith Hopped On Son Jaden’s ‘ICON’ Remix — And We HAVE. NO. WORDS. was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: