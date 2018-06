Drake fans are doing their best to hold it down in the beef against Pusha T. While we’ve all been impatiently waiting for a response, it appears Drizzy’s fans are now dropping bars on his behalf.

People dressing for like Drake responding to Pusha T diss for him lol. pic.twitter.com/7kysus2B71 — Antonio (@BruhManAnt) June 6, 2018

They’ve even gone as far as to make up fake lyrics to fake response tracks.

“J. Prince told me I shouldn’t respond to him. While stories unfold I need to get a comment in. I kept it in rap while you were bitch ass gossipin. Leave the music to me and go get a job at Bossip then.” — King (@KingAyres_23) June 5, 2018

Gonna have this on repeat till Scorpion drops. Can’t believe Drake took it there but he did. I’ve never heard drake rap with so much anger. No way Push comes back from this… — King (@KingAyres_23) June 5, 2018

“WHO ROBBED YA, SEPARATE THE PUSSYS FROM THE PUSHAS. Kim, why don’t you point to the actual people who took ya.” Wooooo 🐸☕️🔥🔥🔥 — King (@KingAyres_23) June 6, 2018

Stop it, guys. You’re making it worse!

