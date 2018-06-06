CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Lil Scrappy Avoid Criminal Charges In Car Crash…For Now

Leave a comment
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Scrappy is blessed to be alive after being in a crazy car crash but his troubles may not be over.

via TMZ

Lil Scrappy just got the same treatment from cops that Offset received after crashing his whip — he won’t be facing prosecution over the accident … at least for now.

Law enforcement sources tell that police have closed their investigation into Scrappy’s violent car wreck over the weekend — which left him and a friend hospitalized and seriously injured. As we reported … Scrappy says he doesn’t remember the crash or the aftermath.

 

Lil Scrappy Avoid Criminal Charges In Car Crash…For Now was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close