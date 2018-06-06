City Officials Debate Where Red Camera Revenue Should Go

I think it’s safe to say EVERYONE who drives HATES when they run a red light or are driving too fast in a zone and they see a flashing light in their rearview mirror. When this happens, you already know that in the near future, you will see an envelope in your mailbox with your fine.

Have you ever wondered where the revenue from these tickets end up? Well with millions of dollars our new camera system bringing, which is more than anticipated, city officials want to funnel that money to the Fire Department. These millions will help take care of the funds overtime for Firefighters.

Voting on where the money will go is expected to happen today. While some critics are fine with it going to the Fire Department, others argue that the money could be better used for upgrading the streets.

