Colin Kaepernick’s Legal Team Subpeona Donald Trump In Collusion Case Against The NFL

Looks like the free agents legal team is seeking federal subpeonas in an attempt to prove the NFL owners colluded to keep Kaepernick out of the league.

Last year Kap filed a grievance against NFL owners for collusion and since then we have heard several comments from Donald Trump praising owners for making sure all players stand during the National Anthem.

The paperwork claims Trump and VP Mike Pence “engaged in various public relations stunts designed to retaliate against Mr. Kaepernick and other players that have joined in on Kaepernick’s peaceful protest.”

The grievance goes on to call Trump “an organizing force in the collusion among team owners in their conduct towards Kaepernick.”

