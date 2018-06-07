Kevin Durant Pays First Year Tuition Four Four Bay Area Boys And Girls Club Kids

Shout out to our hometown hero KD! He’s not just giving back to the DMV! He’s spreading the love all over the Bay Area too!

The champ just surprised four Bay Area high school seniors by paying their tuition for their first year of college!

He interviewed the kids, learned their life stories, encouraged them and more. This is so dope to see an MVP donating so much of his time supporting the Boys and Girls Club of America.

Press play below to watch the journey, but you may want to have a box of tissues nearby.

