EXCLUSIVE: Chanel Iman’s CFDA Dress Had To Be Sewn Around Her Baby Bump

Chanel Iman arrived to the CFDA Awards with her pregnant belly on display in a gorgeous grommet filled Nicole Miller gown. This maternity style is oozing sex appeal!

Speaking to Nicole Miller, the CFDA designer revealed that the dress was inspired from a piece worn by model Yasmin Le Bon at her Spring 1993 Runway Show.

Watching the above link, if you go to mark 2:07 you can see Le Bon modeling a version of the dress and compare it to Nicole Miller’s updated version below. I’d watch the whole show, the collection is soft and sexy and you learn so much from the designer herself!

Nicole Miller revealed to Hello Beautiful, “I gave Chanel several different options to choose from but she was immediately drawn to this one and it was clearly her favorite.” I can see why! Miller added, “We are really excited about it because it never made the line in 1993 so we have decided to bring it back and put it into production. We will be checking the website consistently for this look!

For as stunning and effortless as both Nicole Miller and Chanel Iman looked arriving to the CFDA Awards, the dress wasn’t finished until 15 minutes before the event. Miller explained, “This dress had not yet been made when Chanel came in for her initial fitting. She arrived back from Montenegro the night before the CFDA’s so our final fittin wasn’t until 9AM the day of. We pinned the dress and raced it back to the office and it had just been finised at 5PM right before she arrived. Somehow it was still too big!”

Miller had overshot the baby bump, but with her experience and talent, she got right to work. I ripped out one side of the dress as the sewer ripped out the other. We pulled out the extra grommet and resewed it back together. It was finally ready at 5:45P, just in time for a few pictures on the way out the door!”

Iman looked absolutely stunning in this dress and I love seeing a visibly pregnant woman owning her sexuality and sexiness. I asked Miller for advice for pregnant women looking for evening wear and without missing a beat, she said, “Don’t be afraid to show the bump! Big clothes will only make you look bigger.”

Beauties, what do you think of the dress? Tell us in the comment section!

