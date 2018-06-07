CLOSE
Alice Johnson On President Trump: ‘Someone Finally Had Mercy On Me’

The grandmother is speaking out for the first time.

Alice Marie Johnson  is now a free woman. After serving more than 20 years in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug offense, President Donald Trump granted her clemency, following a meeting he had last week with Kim Kardashian. The reality star became interested in the case after seeing a feature from Mic. According to Johnson, Kardashian said she would not give up on her.

Johnson’s family greeted her when she was released, and she joyfully ran into their arms. She told the press about Kardashian, saying, “I’ve always called her my angel but then she turned into my war angel — because only war angels never give up. I mean, she has truly been relentless in her fight for me and to know a woman who has never met me who has embraced my story and taken me into her heart. This is not a publicity thing for her. Kim told me when she left that White House meeting that no matter how this turns out she would never stop fighting for me until I come home.”

In one of her first interviews, Johnson, 63, told CNN about Trump, “I am going to make you proud that you gave me this second chance in life. And I will not disappoint the American public or the world that has so much faith in me. All I can say is thank you President Trump and I love you, President Trump.” CNN.com reports Johnson also said, “It means that someone finally saw me, someone finally heard me, someone had mercy on me — and that was President Trump, and so I’m so thankful for him and what he’s done.”

Watch her very first interview below:

Regardless of anyone’s opinions on Kardashian, no one can deny she has used public platform for good. However, let’s hope this is not a one-time good deed from Trump, who has called for the death penalty for drug-related crimes.

