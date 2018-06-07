CLOSE
National
Home > National

‘Shithole?’ The Rest Of The World Says Africa Is The Future

By 2050, one in every four people will be African, according to a new report.

Leave a comment

The president is living in ignorance when it comes to a lot of things, including and especially Africa. The continent’s population has been growing by leaps and bounds despite the U.S. failing to offer more diplomatic support to the African government.

The estimated number of African people will increase by the end of the century, reaching nearly 40 percent of the world’s population, according to new data presented by Salih Booker, the executive director of the Center for International Policy, in his The Washington Post op-ed published Wednesday. Starting in 2035, the number of young people reaching working age in Africa will “exceed that of the rest of the world combined, and will continue every year for the rest of the century.” And by 2050, one in every four people will be African.

Trump and the government must recognize, like most other countries, that the future is African, Booker noted.

The U.S. government, however, has kept with the same two-step of engaging Africa’s military, but lacking in recognizing the continent’s economic importance, according to Booker. With population growth comes larger households that spend more money. For example, household consumption in Africa was expected to reach $2.5 trillion and combined consumer and business spending will total $6.7 trillion by 2030.

As the number of African people increases exponentially, poverty, infrastructure issues and other problems were expected also become more of a priority. What may result is a continent that will have a more burgeoning economy but may see a bigger migration of people leaving to go to the U.S. permanently. Countries such as China have deepened ties with Africa through giving aid, natural and energy resources, but the big question was whether the U.S. will reach out and really prove to have Africa’s back.

In light of Trump’s racist comments about African “shithole” countries in January, the answer may already be clear with this administration.

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And It’s Not With The NFL

Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison

2018 NBA Finals - Game One

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

46 photos Launch gallery

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Continue reading Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.

‘Shithole?’ The Rest Of The World Says Africa Is The Future was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close