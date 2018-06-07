‘Shithole?’ The Rest Of The World Says Africa Is The Future

The president is living in ignorance when it comes to a lot of things, including and especially Africa. The continent’s population has been growing by leaps and bounds despite the U.S. failing to offer more diplomatic support to the African government.

The estimated number of African people will increase by the end of the century, reaching nearly 40 percent of the world’s population, according to new data presented by Salih Booker, the executive director of the Center for International Policy, in his The Washington Post op-ed published Wednesday. Starting in 2035, the number of young people reaching working age in Africa will “exceed that of the rest of the world combined, and will continue every year for the rest of the century.” And by 2050, one in every four people will be African.

Trump and the government must recognize, like most other countries, that the future is African, Booker noted.

Opinion: The future is African — and the United States is not prepared https://t.co/hcED7ExTNQ — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 7, 2018

The U.S. government, however, has kept with the same two-step of engaging Africa’s military, but lacking in recognizing the continent’s economic importance, according to Booker. With population growth comes larger households that spend more money. For example, household consumption in Africa was expected to reach $2.5 trillion and combined consumer and business spending will total $6.7 trillion by 2030.

As the number of African people increases exponentially, poverty, infrastructure issues and other problems were expected also become more of a priority. What may result is a continent that will have a more burgeoning economy but may see a bigger migration of people leaving to go to the U.S. permanently. Countries such as China have deepened ties with Africa through giving aid, natural and energy resources, but the big question was whether the U.S. will reach out and really prove to have Africa’s back.

In light of Trump’s racist comments about African “shithole” countries in January, the answer may already be clear with this administration.

SEE ALSO:

Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And It’s Not With The NFL

Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison

Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 46 photos Launch gallery Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors 1. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. 2018 NBA Finals - Game One Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors Scenes From The 2018 NBA Finals: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors There was some blood, a whole lot of sweat and probably some tears during and following Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers meeting the Golden State Warriors for a fourth straight year to compete for league-wide supremacy in the form of a championship. Here are some scenes from Game 1’s overtime thriller, including the good, the bad and the ugly. Spoiler alert: Cleveland’s J.R. Smith dominated those last two categories.

‘Shithole?’ The Rest Of The World Says Africa Is The Future was originally published on newsone.com