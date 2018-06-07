André Leon Talley Knows Exactly Who Gave Him Racist Nickname

You can be an industry icon and still face unfair treatment. The iconic André Leon Talley has come to grips with some hurtful slander that has followed him for years.

In the recently released The Gospel According to André, the world renown editor shows vulnerability when he realized some in the Paris fashion community called him “Queen Kong”. While he did not name anyone in the tearful clip footage from another documentary sheds light on the culprit may be.

During an appearance in Loulou & Yves, a movie detailing the history of Yves Saint Laurent, Talley identifies longtime YSL public relations executive Clara Saint. “I hate to call a woman a bitch, so instead I say ‘cruel’ and ‘evil.’ She invented the name Queen Kong for me, which I consider racist.”

Saint is denying the claim, though—saying the accusations are baseless. “It is a fake story. I didn’t create this name. I never used it in reference to him, and I am not racist.”

