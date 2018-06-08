Chrissy Teigen And Other Celebs React To Anthony Bourdain’s Death

CNN Host and Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain has died. CNN broke the sad news, saying that Bourdain, the 61-year-old host of “Parts Unknown,” was found dead from a reported suicide in his Strasbourg, France, hotel room. He had been working on an upcoming segment for his show.

Bourdain’s death has left his fans reeling and many celebrities have taken to social media to share heart-tugging tributes to Bourdain and messages on the importance of treating mental illness and suicidal feelings. See the tweets below:

Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet. Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now :( — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 8, 2018

This is utterly heartbreaking. Thank you for opening our eyes to parts of the world both cherished and unknown. What a legacy. Sending peace and love to his family. If you or someone you love needs help, please reach out or call 1-800-273-TALK. https://t.co/mkht3wTY5m — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

Please check on the people you care about. A simple call or visit could save someone’s life. Waking up to these untimely deaths are disheartening and sad 😔. R.I.P #KateSpade #AnthonyBourdain — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) June 8, 2018

Still in shock as I see one of my favorite people to follow and listen to has left us…..Anthony Bourdain you will be missed! — Misty May-Treanor (@MistyMayTreanor) June 8, 2018

My mind is blown. My heart is so heavy. God bless you, @Bourdain. Your life’s work has inspired so many. And in your death we are reminded once again that there is simply no correlation between success and true happiness. May your soul rest In peace. — Elaine Welteroth (@ElaineWelteroth) June 8, 2018

Truly devastated about @Bourdain. I have no words. Please if you need help, reach out. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) June 8, 2018

Oh my God @Bourdain has taken his life. People are in unmanageable pain. This is my wake up call today. We have to help those who cannot help themselves. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain's suicide a sobering reminder of how fragile life is and that we never know what's going on inside of another. Suicide is rarely a person acting, but rather being acted upon by the disease of clinical depression. We are all vulnerable. So very sad. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 8, 2018

Chrissy Teigen And Other Celebs React To Anthony Bourdain’s Death was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: