Twitter Reacts To Kanye West & Kid Cudi LP ‘Kids See Ghosts’

Kanye West and Kid Cudi debuted their collaborative project Kids See Ghosts via an elaborate live-streaming event that took place early Friday morning (June 8). While the project itself wasn’t initially available on any of streaming services, this hasn’t stopped critics and fans alike from offering their takes on the album in record time.

With guests appearances from Pusha T, Ty Dolla $ign, and Yasiin Bey, the listening party for Kids See Ghosts was held in a literal ghost town in Santa Clarita, California. After a few hiccups in trying to get the live streaming event off the ground, the album was aired for fans in attendance and around the world around 1:45 AM EST, far later than its initial 11:00 PM EST start time.

The project is third in a series of five planned seven-track albums all featuring production from Kanye West. According to reports, digital copies of the project can be purchased via a merch bundle.

Working off a still-unconfirmed tracklist considering the album isn’t widely available, the reactions to the songs have been all over the map. We’ve tried to corral the best reactions from Twitter and beyond below and on the following pages.

Kid Cudi x Kanye West's #KidsSeeGhosts album listening party in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/JJkCYnHFaH — KANYE SQUAD (@KanyeSquad) June 8, 2018

KIDS SEE GHOSTS pic.twitter.com/K2RoqnafNt — Def Jam Recordings (@DefJamRecords) June 8, 2018

So far, I hear a lot of repetitive hooks that go on forever but good usage of vocal samples. No trap beats. I'm interested. #KidsSeeGhosts — Kero 1 (@keroone) June 8, 2018

YE IS SPITTIN ON THIS!! HOLY CRAP #KIDSSEEGHOSTS — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) June 8, 2018

