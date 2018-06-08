CLOSE
Popular YouTube Star Found Brutally Murdered In The Bronx

Tyrone Fleming was 40 years old.

Tyrone Fleming was a 40-year-old actor who was known for his role as Tye Banga on the YouTube drama series 848. Tragically, on Wednesday, June 6, he was found murdered in his Bronx apartment. Fox 5 reports, he “was lying in a pool of blood” and was “inside the first-floor apartment at 1720 University Avenue.”  No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

Reportedly, his fiancée called 911 “when she discovered his body blocking the door at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. She had been alerted by a family member that Fleming had not gone to work on Wednesday at Con Ed.” WABC reports his body was half in the apartment and half in the hallway. He had allegedly been stabbed multiple times in the lower back.

848 is an extremely popular series about drug crimes in the Bronx and has over 20,000 subscribers. See a trailer of season three below:

The series posted on their Instagram, “R.I.P Tye ‘MuthaF*ckin’ Banga … Words can’t express how much this hurts, but Tye’s name will definitely live on through us.” See below:

Reportedly, Tyrone was a father of two. His friends said they have no idea why anyone would want to hurt him.

See the video below of his sister talking about her brother Tyrone.

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

