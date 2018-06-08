The Rewind: ‘Ocean’s 8’ Hits Theaters, On The Run II, & Kanye’s ‘Ye’ Album

On the latest episode of The Rewind, rapper James R. joins Bossip‘s Janeé Bolden and Global Grind‘s King Sukii to discuss the hottest topics of the week. Watch as they talk Kanye West‘s controversial Ye album, Ocean’s 8 (in theaters today), Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s On The Run II tour, and much more.
