The Rewind: ‘Ocean’s 8’ Hits Theaters, On The Run II, & Kanye’s ‘Ye’ Album

Entertainment
| 06.08.18
On the latest episode of The Rewind, rapper James R. joins Bossip‘s Janeé Bolden and Global Grind‘s King Sukii to discuss the hottest topics of the week. Watch as they talk Kanye West‘s controversial Ye album, Ocean’s 8 (in theaters today), Jay Z and Beyoncé‘s On The Run II tour, and much more.

The Rewind: ‘Ocean’s 8’ Hits Theaters, On The Run II, & Kanye’s ‘Ye’ Album was originally published on globalgrind.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
