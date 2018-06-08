Barack Obama Praises The Late, Great Anthony Bourdain

The entire world was stunned this morning when news broke that chef and world traveler Anthony Bourdain had taken his own life. Immediately, the condolences and tributed came pouring in.

One of Bourdain’s plethora of career highlights was kicking it with then President Barack Obama in Hanoi for an episode of his Parts Unknown series on CNN. Obama used a photo from that fateful day to praise Bourdain.

“Low plastic stool, cheap but delicious noodles, cold Hanoi beer.” This is how I’ll remember Tony. He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him,” read Obama’s tweet.

Simple but elegant, like Bourdain.

See some more moving tributes to Bourdain below and on the flip.

You know why I don’t eat airplane food? Cause Anthony Bourdain told me not to. When he talked. We listened. So sad his sorrow was too much to bear. We’re gonna miss seeing u travel the world & reminding us to try new things and embrace people we’ve never met. #RIPAnthonyBourdain — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) June 8, 2018

Anthony Bourdain honestly changed the way I looked at food. I just loved the way he explored life through food. No Reservations/Parts Unknown was my way of exploring the world. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 8, 2018

According to AFSP, there are nearly 45,000 suicides every year in the US. Shocking. I was saddened to hear of the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain. RIP. It illustrates that success is not immune to depression. We all need to be more aware of our friends who are suffering — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) June 8, 2018

RIP to the most legendary and one-of-a-kind, Anthony Bourdain 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YhTMvfEKDo — Bodega Boys Daily (@bodegaboysdaily) June 8, 2018

A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all. Anthony Bourdain, RIP. (1956-2018). pic.twitter.com/uVqEgldGsL — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 8, 2018

RIP Anthony Bourdain.. I always wanted to meet you and talk jiu jitsu with you. May you sleep with the angels now. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 8, 2018

Dear Friends, I am heartbroken. I just heard the terrible news of Anthony Bourdain's death by his own hand. My whole family adored him and watched his shows religiously. My deepest sympathies to his family, friends, fans and colleagues. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 8, 2018

Tragic news about Anthony Bourdain. Such energy being in his presence. Hanoi, Vietnam 2015 pic.twitter.com/sRKAzvPLds — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) June 8, 2018

Man I can’t believe Anthony Bourdain killed himself. It’s so sad cause he looked like guy who lived life. You never know what’s going on with people yo. Be kind to folks. Shit be kind to yourself. It’s easier said than done but ask for help!! Mental heath is real!! #pleasenomore — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) June 8, 2018

