HB Spotlight: Jamie Foxx Goes ‘Off Script’ With New Digital Talk Show

Jamie Foxx is a busy guy these days. In addition to hosting one of the most addictive shows of the summer, Beat Shazam, it was just recently announced that he has been tapped to lead the upcoming reboot of the superhero film Spawn. However, if you know anything about the multi-hyphenate entertainer, you should know that one of the reasons he’s remained relevant in his 25+ year career is through innovation.

He plans to do it again with his new digital talk show Off Script, which has already lined up some impressive guests, including T’Challa himself, actor Chadwick Boseman, actress Gabrielle Union and actress/comedienne Melissa McCarthy.

Created with Grey Goose, Off Script is a new nine-part digital series hosted by the Oscar winner. Set inside a custom built, luxury trailer, the series follows Foxx as he goes “off script” to have one-on-one conversations with A-listers, including Denzel Washington, Jeremy Renner, Vince Vaughn and more. Off Script provides a rare look into the captivating lives of some of the biggest names in film. Bolstered by Foxx’s interview style, viewers of the series will come away with an intimate understanding of their favorite actor’s influences, creative breakthroughs and more.

While speaking about the new show Foxx couldn’t contain his excitement surrounding his new project. “I’m so excited to be joining the amazing Off Script production team. I can’t wait to dive into interesting conversations about film with some of my most respected peers in the entertainment industry,” he said. He continued his sentiment, stating “What I love most about the series is that viewers are going to walk away feeling inspired by the personal stories from our guests and the movies that influenced them.”

You can check out the first episode with Chadwick Boseman below:

Check out more Jamie Foxx HERE:

Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo Pratt In New Film

Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From Alcoholism

HB Spotlight: Jamie Foxx Goes ‘Off Script’ With New Digital Talk Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: