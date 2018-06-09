Black Girl Pens Letter To ‘Hidden Figures’ Author, Wins Award From Library Of Congress

A young Black aspiring astronaut from Chicago recently received a huge honor from the Library of Congress. After penning a letter to Margot Lee Shetterly—the woman who wrote the book that inspired the Hidden Figures movie—10-year-old Akosua Haynes won first place in the federal institution’s national writing contest, the Chicago Tribune reported.
In the letter Haynes detailed how reading the book Hidden Figures: The Story of the African-American Women Who Helped Win the Space Race influenced her choice to become a NASA astronaut when she gets older, the news outlet writes. She wrote the note as part of the Library of Congress’ writing contest which encourages youth to pen letters to authors who inspire them. Haynes’ letter was chosen out of 47,000 submissions. The fifth-grader—who attends Hyde Park’s St. Thomas the Apostle School—took home the prize for the fourth- through sixth-grade division.
“When I read about the discrimination that Katherine and the computers had to put up with (people not trusting them, separate bathrooms), it made me think what it would have been like to live in the Jim Crow time period. I asked myself if I would have been able to work so well under pressure. I felt proud of Ms. Johnson,” Haynes told the Chicago Tribune. “I really want her to know how much her book inspired me and how it has really motivated me to push my math skills to a much higher level. I have a little STEM program on Saturdays and I’m trying to make myself more like Katherine Johnson every day.”
Haynes wasn’t the only Chicago student to win a prize. 13-year-old Rylee Paige Johnson came in first place for the seventh- and eighth-grade division after penning a letter to author Gabrielle Zevin detailing how her novel Elsewhere helped her mourn the death of her mother.
SEE ALSO:
Michelle Obama’s Book Cover For Upcoming ‘Becoming’ Memoir Revealed
These ‘SweetPeas’ Are Trying To Reverse The Black Literacy Trend, One Book At A Time
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
Black Girl Pens Letter To ‘Hidden Figures’ Author, Wins Award From Library Of Congress was originally published on newsone.com