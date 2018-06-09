Nick Young’s “From Getting Snitched On To Putting A Ring On” Post-Game Quote Is Hilarious

Nick Young is an NBA champion, and that moment isn’t lost on him or his fans. The charismatic Golden State Warriors guard even poked a little fun at himself during the locker room celebration Friday night (June 9) and said he’s come a long way from being snitched on by a former teammate.

Some might remember that Swaggy P was formerly engaged to Iggy Azalea, losing his lady after Young’s teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers D’Angelo Russell videotaped Young talking about his exploits on the side. The news led to the breakup of Azalea and Young, and everyone involved caught plenty of heat. However, Azalea says Russell wasn’t to blame and it was Young’s sloppy actions that got him out of there.

However, Young being who he is, used the moment to highlight how far he’s come. As caught by the cameras of Sports Illustrated and shared to their Twitter account, Young realizes he’s reached a pinnacle few that he ever would.

“I came a long way, haven’t !?” Young said. From getting snitched on to putting a ring on.

Amen, brother. Amen.

Check out the moment below.

“I’ve came a long way, haven’t I? From getting snitched on, to putting a ring on” – @NickSwagyPYoung pic.twitter.com/rXL5i4PXT6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 9, 2018

