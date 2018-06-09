Quadriplegic Innovator Aims To Increase Diversity In STEM

Crystal R. Emery—a quadriplegic who has defied the odds and used her platform to bring attention to the intersectionality of race, gender, and disability—is advocating to increase racial representation in STEM.

Emery, a film director, author, and nonprofit leader, will host an upcoming summit dubbed “Changing the Face of STEM: A Transformational Journey” that brings together doctors, engineers, mathematicians and scientists to examine the barriers that individuals from underrepresented groups face when trying to enter the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math and how leaders in these spaces can address them. During the summit, there will be forums and workshops to develop strategies to get more individuals from underserved communities involved in STEM. Tom Ridge who served as the former Homeland Security Secretary and Johnathan M. Holifield who leads the White House’s Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities will be in attendance.

“Our country’s demographics are changing; and to win the global race for talent and remain innovators, it is urgent that we embrace this shift and chart a new course for excellence and inclusion in the science, technology and medical fields. Key to this is early intervention in exposing young people of all backgrounds to these careers,” said Emery in a statement. At the event, she will debut her new book titled Master Builders of the Modern World: Reimagining the Face of STEM which highlights individuals who have had impactful careers in the realm of STEM.

The summit is being sponsored by State Farm Insurance, W. K. Kellogg Foundation, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation and the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES). It will take place at the National Academy of Sciences on June 12.

There have been many efforts made to get more people of color involved in STEM. Howard University recently joined the Verizon Innovative Learning Program to provide workshops that cover science, technology, engineering and math for young boys of color in Washington, D.C.

SEE ALSO:

Howard University Joins Verizon’s STEM Education Initiative For Black Youth

How Black Girls, Women Clap Back Against Racists Keeping Them Out Of STEM

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 18 photos Launch gallery Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 1. Mothers Of The Movement Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Sybrina Fulton Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Lesley McSpadden Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Constance Malcolm Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Gwen Carr Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Samaria Rice Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Lucy McBath Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Gloria Darden Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Valerie Castile Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Judy Scott Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Maria Hamilton Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Geneva Reed-Veal Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Dorothy Holmes Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Janet Cooksey Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Cynthia Lane Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Hawa Bah Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Tressa Sherrod Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Colette Flanagan Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Quadriplegic Innovator Aims To Increase Diversity In STEM was originally published on newsone.com