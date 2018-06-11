Doctor Who Filmed Music Videos During Surgery Can No Longer Botch Patients In Georgia

Dr. Windell Davis-Boutté is a Georgia dermatologist-turned-plastic-surgeon who has been accused of botching patients all while she filmed music videos. She has been hit with seven malpractice lawsuits. One woman said after liposuction she looked like “Freddie Krueger cut my stomach.” In 2016, a 54-year-old woman was left with permanent brain damage after liposuction from Dr. Boutté.

Thankfully, Boutté is no longer able to cut up people in Georgia.

According to CBS News, Georgia’s composite medical board “suspended Davis-Boutté’s medical license. It called her a ‘threat to public safety’ and said she ‘failed to conform to the minimal standards.’”

Just last month, WSBTV.com reported she was “still getting up and going to work every day and making a great deal of money, subjecting patients who are none the wiser to her unsafe practices.”

The doctor also has no sympathy or remorse for the patients she botched. CBS News reports she said, “Would I go back and do anything differently? No, because it was something unforeseen and unpreventable.” She doesn’t even regret filming music videos and cutting people open to the beat!?

See the video below of one of the doctor’s victims:

Boutté is not a board certified in general surgery or plastic surgery, she is only a board-certified dermatologist. In Georgia, it is legal for any physician to operate, even if they are not board-certified.

It remains to be seen if the doctor will face criminal changes. Videos of her singing and dancing during a surgery will certainly be evidence of negligence.

