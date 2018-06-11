Black Music Month: Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds

Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds has written over twenty-six number one R&B hits so far throughout his career and we don’t think he’s done yet! Babyface got his name from funk king Bootsy Collins in the late 70s while playing for him because of his youthful look. Early on in his career Babyface join the groups After 7, Manchild and The Deele. But his gig with The Deele would be a pivotal point in his career because that’s where he met Antonio “L.A.” Reid. Babyface and Reid both remained with the Deele until 1988 moving on to forge a partnership that would produce many hits for R&B lovers.

Get Exclusive News and Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In 1989 the duo started LaFace Records and soon became a powerhouse in the R&B world launching the careers of many greats such as Jon B, Usher and Toni Braxton. Babyface writing and producing catalog is full of hits such as ‘I’m Your Baby Tonight’ by Whitney Houston, ‘Let it Burn’ by Usher, ‘Don’t Be Cruel’ by Bobby Brown ‘I’ll Make Love to You’ by Boyz II Men, ‘Sittin Up in My Room’ by Brandy, ‘You’re Making Me Hight’ by Toni Braxton, ‘Can We Talk’ by Tevin Campbell and many songs of the Waiting to Exhale Soundtrack including ‘Exhale Shoop Shoop’ By Whitney Houston to name a few.

In addition to writing and producing for others Babyface has and some hits of his own including ‘Whip Appeal’, ‘It’s No Crime’ and ‘Someone To Love’. Babyface has won over 10 Grammys and his been nominated dozens of times for his work. In 2013 Babyface received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Babyface continues to write and produce music for others and releasing music of his own to this date.

The Latest:

Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery) 25 photos Launch gallery Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery) 1. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 1 of 25 2. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 2 of 25 3. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 3 of 25 4. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 4 of 25 5. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 5 of 25 6. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 6 of 25 7. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 7 of 25 8. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 8 of 25 9. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 9 of 25 10. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 10 of 25 11. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 11 of 25 12. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 12 of 25 13. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 13 of 25 14. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 14 of 25 15. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 15 of 25 16. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 16 of 25 17. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 17 of 25 18. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 18 of 25 19. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 19 of 25 20. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 20 of 25 21. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 21 of 25 22. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 22 of 25 23. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 23 of 25 24. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 24 of 25 25. Black Music Month 2018 – UAC Singers 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery) Black Music Month 2018 – 25 Iconic UAC Singers (Photo Gallery)

Black Music Month: Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.hellobeautiful.com