Eminem Denies Using Gunshot Effects During Live Show [VIDEO]

Eminem is under fire for scaring his followers at a recent performance. People in the stands thought they were hearing gunfire causing a very scary moment for ticket buyers.

On Friday, June 8 Slim Shady faced some serious criticism for his choice of sounds effects during his set at Bonnaroo. Apparently while performing his 2000 song “Kill You” the crowd distinctively heard shots prompting them to flee and duck for their safety. Concert footage confirms the loud pops which threw the festival into a frenzy.

After several school shootings in 2018 Eminem faces some harsh criticism for creating a scary scene for replaying the effects through the rest of his time on stage.

Less than a year after Vegas and @Eminem thinks it’s a good idea to blast gun shot sfx onstage at a music festival? Bad call on this headliner @bonnaroo. What happened to Radiate Positivity? — Brad King (@BradKing32) June 10, 2018

Being at a festival/concert in these current times brings new concerns & fears. Had to leave @Eminem set after 3rd gunshot at @Bonnaroo cuz panic was setting in my section (front pit). Extremely realistic &scary! Would have been good to have a warning before show. #irresponsible — Cristi Williams (@ShadingLimelite) June 10, 2018

Mather’s team has formally denied that gun shots are used in any of his live concerts. “Contrary to inaccurate reports, Eminem does not use gunshot sound effects during his live show. [Eminem] has used this effect — as have hundreds other artists — in his live show for over 10 years, including previous US festival dates in 2018 without complaint” a spokesperson told People Magazine. And when asked what were the loud blasts the representative said they were actually “a pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom”.

Considering in 2018 shootings took place at both music festivals and concerts the people in attendance were not overreacting. Hopefully Em’s set director gets the hint.

