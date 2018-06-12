Union Craft Brewing Moves To New Location Housing Handmade Baltimore Products [PHOTOS]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

There’s a new brewery in town… sort of!

Formerly located at 1700 Union Avenue, Union Craft Brewing is moving to a renovated warehouse more than triple the size of their previous location this month (June 2018). Vibes looks like this: chill, games, lounging area.

The new building, which sits at 1700 W 41st Street in Hampden, is home to seven Baltimore companies including pizza, ice cream, coffee, a gym with yoga and rock climbing, and more handmade products made right here in Baltimore. The expansion project is slated to create an estimated 250 new jobs in the city over the next seven years.

Scroll down for an exclusive sneak peek inside and for more information, visit unioncraftbrewing.com. and follow them @Union_Collective.

A Look Inside Union Craft Brewing In Baltimore [PHOTOS] 19 photos Launch gallery A Look Inside Union Craft Brewing In Baltimore [PHOTOS] 1. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 1 of 19 2. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 2 of 19 3. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 3 of 19 4. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 4 of 19 5. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 5 of 19 6. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 6 of 19 7. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 7 of 19 8. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 8 of 19 9. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 9 of 19 10. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 10 of 19 11. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 11 of 19 12. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 12 of 19 13. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 13 of 19 14. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 14 of 19 15. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 15 of 19 16. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 16 of 19 17. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 17 of 19 18. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 18 of 19 19. Union Craft Brewing VIP Sip + See Source:Arturo Holmes (@Artugraphiq) 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading A Look Inside Union Craft Brewing In Baltimore [PHOTOS] A Look Inside Union Craft Brewing In Baltimore [PHOTOS]

