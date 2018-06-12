Drama On The Range: Tokyo vs.Spice Round 2, Tempers Flare In Houston On #LHHATL

Things pick up following Rasheeda’s classy read of Jasmine (should have been Kirk) after she popped up on her looking to clear to the air. To decompress Rasheeda invites the rest of the Atlanta ratchets to come together and kick it cowboy style at a dude ranch while they are still in Houston.

In what she hopes will be an experience that will bring the group together it turns out to be another drama-filled Love & Hip Hop excursion. Rasheeda and Kirk open the episode discussing what went down in the club when Jasmine showed up. Before they focused on the conversation, Rasheeda made sure to point out in her confessional that yes she and Kirk are sleeping in the same room, but they are sleeping in separate beds.

“We in the same room but different beds”

Rasheeda really thinkin she puttin her foot down huh…. #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/MVZWdzbN89 — ㅤ✨ (@MisterBussy) June 12, 2018

So rasheeda slept on the bunk bed while Kirk slept on the queen #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/K5Y0n2g7Fh — Desyne or Design (@infamous_519) June 12, 2018

Kirk lets Rasheeda know exactly how proud he was of his wife and how he handled his business for him that night. Viewers just really want to know if Rasheeda is ever going to really take Kirk to task for cheating and stop blaming Jasmine for the entire situation.

Rasheeda is mad annoying, like KIRK CHEATED ON YOU NOT JASMINE. Jasmine do have some fault in this but it is not ENTIRELY HER FAULT #LHHATL — Shmoneyyy (@mynameshaayy) June 12, 2018

Rasheeda gets on my mf nerves.. She keeps blaming Jasmine for EVERYTHING. But obviously forgetting her stupid ass husband broke his wedding vows🙄 #LHHATL — Black Rapunzel👑 (@Kaptiv8tingNia) June 12, 2018

#LHHATL Kirk and Jasmine both trash. Kirk knew he was married and so did Jasmine. No more of that storyline. — paris ƒamε😈🔥🉐🐲🌴 (@ImFrom_Paris) June 12, 2018

Will Rasheeda ever hold Kirk responsible for his actions? All signs point to no.

