Every year, XXL releases their Freshman list, touting 10 rappers aimed to break through in the year’s to come. Noted names to be named XXL Freshman? How about J.Cole, Wale, Meek Mill, YG, Chance The Rapper, ScHoolboy Q, Travis Scott, Kirko Bangz, Future and Kendrick Lamar to name a few. The 2018 list is no different, highlighting acts who broke through from SoundCloud obscurity to national relevance.

But WHO are the XXL Freshmen this year? Glad you asked. Peep the gallery below and hit the next page to see our official breakdown.

Breaking Down The 2018 XXL Freshman List [PHOTOS] was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

