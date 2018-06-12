Out of all of Beyoncé‘s catalogue, “Countdown” is probably her most hype song with roaring trumpets, heavy percussion and a bossy Bey. So it’s definitely an accomplishment if you can slow it down for a soulful R&B swing.

This is exactly what musician Christopher Moten did and with great success! Check out his version of “Countdown” below, worthy of a late night drink and good conversation:

Beautiful.

Wow: This Pianist Puts A Soulful Twist On Beyoncé’s “Countdown” was originally published on globalgrind.com

