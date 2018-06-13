Tattoo-Face Rapper Trippie Redd Arrested For Pistol-Whipping Woman

Y’all still rocking with Trippie Redd? The tattoo-face rapper was arrested in Atlanta for allegedly pistol-whipping a woman.

According to TMZ, for the second time this month, Trippie got pinched aggravated assault and battery causing substantial physical harm.

Word is that cops responded to a call around 1 AM from a woman who claimed Trippie pistol-whipped her. The cops arrested the rapper, who just landed on XXL mag’s Freshmen cover, after they spotted a bump on the woman’s head where she claimed she was hit.

Check out Trippie Redd’s latest struggle mugshot above.

