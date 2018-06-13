Do Nigerians Have “A Look?” Wale Weighs In… [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

06.13.18
Steff Skeemz caught up with Wale, who recently signed to Warner Bros. Records and is prepping a 4-track EP, during his stop in Baltimore this week where they discussed everything from the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup win, the NBA finals, African culture and more.

Steff revealed that since moving to the DMV, a lot of people think he’s Nigerian because of his look. Because Wale is Nigerian, he asked him to weigh in on the age old question: Do Nigerians have a look?

Press play up top to hear his answer…

Do Nigerians Have “A Look?” Wale Weighs In… [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

