Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Steff Skeemz caught up with Wale, who recently signed to Warner Bros. Records and is prepping a 4-track EP, during his stop in Baltimore this week where they discussed everything from the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup win, the NBA finals, African culture and more.
Steff revealed that since moving to the DMV, a lot of people think he’s Nigerian because of his look. Because Wale is Nigerian, he asked him to weigh in on the age old question: Do Nigerians have a look?
Press play up top to hear his answer…
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
- Union Craft Brewing Moves To New Location Housing Handmade Baltimore Products [PHOTOS]
- Baltimore Maryland Named One of “Best Summer Travel Destinations”
14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
14 Celebrities Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
1. The BraxtonsSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Shy GlizzySource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Lil MoSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Kevin RossSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Johnny GillSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. MyaSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. MarioSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Jada PinkettSource:Getty 8 of 14
9. GinuwineSource:Getty 9 of 14
10. GoldLinkSource:Getty 10 of 14
11. TankSource:Splash News 11 of 14
12. Raheem DeVaugnSource:Getty 12 of 14
13. Mo'NiqueSource:Getty 13 of 14
14. WaleSource:Getty 14 of 14
Do Nigerians Have “A Look?” Wale Weighs In… [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com