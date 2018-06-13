CLOSE
Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Black Music Month: Outkast Is The Best Rap Duo Of All Time

Leave a comment
bmm black music month mainstream

Source: cs / CS

From East Point, GA to world domination, rap duo Outkast changed the way we look at southern Hip Hop.

André “André 3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton created Outkast  as high school students in 1991. They released their debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in 1994.

The single “Player’s Ball” reached number one on the Billboard.

They then honed in on their sound to release ATLiens in 1996. The LaFace Records album debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart, and it sold nearly 350,000 copies in its first two weeks of release.

The album spawned the singles “Elevators (Me & You)”, “ATLiens”, and “Jazzy Belle”. Since its release, ATLiens has been listed by several magazines and critics as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time.

As Outkast gained popularity, their creativity continued to grow. In 2003 the duo released he double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below which would eventually win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Today we wait in anticipation for the duo to return and release another album, but we think thats highly unlikely.

Black Music Month: Outkast Is The Best Rap Duo Of All Time was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 13 – Maxwell
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Outkast Is The Best Rap…
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Kendrick Lamar Carries The Torch
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Common
Black Music Month Spotlight: Common
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Jill Scott
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Big Pun
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Wu-Tang Clan
Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan
06.12.18
Black Music Month
Black Music Month Spotlight: Scarface
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Master P
06.12.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross
06.12.18
Black Music Month: 10 Years Later, Nicki Minaj…
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Usher
06.12.18
Black Music Month: J. Cole
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Aretha Franklin
06.12.18
Black Music Month: The Rise Of Future
06.12.18
Mr. Mince Feat. Safaree “Wine Ya Body” [NEW…
06.12.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close