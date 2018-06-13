Black Music Month: Outkast Is The Best Rap Duo Of All Time

From East Point, GA to world domination, rap duo Outkast changed the way we look at southern Hip Hop.

André “André 3000” Benjamin and Antwan “Big Boi” Patton created Outkast as high school students in 1991. They released their debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in 1994.

The single “Player’s Ball” reached number one on the Billboard.

They then honed in on their sound to release ATLiens in 1996. The LaFace Records album debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart, and it sold nearly 350,000 copies in its first two weeks of release.

The album spawned the singles “Elevators (Me & You)”, “ATLiens”, and “Jazzy Belle”. Since its release, ATLiens has been listed by several magazines and critics as one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time.

As Outkast gained popularity, their creativity continued to grow. In 2003 the duo released he double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below which would eventually win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Today we wait in anticipation for the duo to return and release another album, but we think thats highly unlikely.

