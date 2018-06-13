CLOSE
‘Dog Days’ To Hit Theaters This Summer, Watch The Heartfelt Trailer Now

Due in theaters August 10.

Upcoming comedy Dog Days will tug on your heart strings as it tells the story of 12 people and 4 dogs. Starring some of our faves, including Ron Cephas Jones, Finn Wolfard, Vanessa Hudgens, and the hilarious Adam Pally, this is a story of love, connection, family, and second chances. Press play on the trailer up top and all you puppy lovers hit a theater near you this August.

