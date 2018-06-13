Unleash the love August 10 💙 Watch the official trailer for #DogDays now 🐾 pic.twitter.com/VzYF9YnNs6 — Dog Days (@DogDaysTheFilm) June 13, 2018

Upcoming comedy Dog Days will tug on your heart strings as it tells the story of 12 people and 4 dogs. Starring some of our faves, including Ron Cephas Jones, Finn Wolfard, Vanessa Hudgens, and the hilarious Adam Pally, this is a story of love, connection, family, and second chances. Press play on the trailer up top and all you puppy lovers hit a theater near you this August.

‘Dog Days’ To Hit Theaters This Summer, Watch The Heartfelt Trailer Now was originally published on globalgrind.com