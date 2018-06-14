Free! 5th Annual “Fit Fathers Day” Celebration

5th Annual “Fit Fathers Day” Celebration

Sunday, June 17th 10am to 12pm

Silver Spring Civic Center, At Veterans Plaza

8525 Fenton Street

Silver Spring, MD 20910

– Empowering dads, father figures, families and kids –

On Father’s Day join us for a “fun-for-all” group exercise and health celebration with trainers Michelangelo Bance, Tiffani Jenkins, Conscious Crusade, Sofia Rodriguez (Glute Camp) and Z Sweat Dance and Fitness. Also enjoy Zumba, healthy snacks, fitness games, dynamic boxing by Coach T (Hard Training Club), an interactive playground and tunes from DJ Blinks. Win over $2,500 in prizes from Sean John, Modell’s, Yokohama, Vibram, Gym Source, SoulCycle, Live Nation, Striders, Thule and Road Runner Sports by competing in the

Mr. Fit Father contest and female plank challenge.

Are you one of the fittest dads in the Maryland, DC and VA area and ready to be crowned Mr. Fit Father 2018? Well, bring your heart to #FitFathersDay and show us your bravado. Watch this short training video which breaks down the execution of each exercise. Contestants will be timed to determine 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th place.

● Sprint Up and Back

● 25 Jump Rope Rotations

● Sprint Up and Back

● 20 Sit Ups

● Sprint Up and Back

● 25 Pushups

● Sprint Up and Back

● Slam Ball Throws (50 lb)

● Sprint Up and Back to FINISH!!!

Presented by Gym Source the winner of the Mr. Fit Father competition will receive a brand new set of Yokohama tires amongst other prizes from Gym Source, Sean John, Road Runner Sports and JBL. Gentlemen, we look forward to hosting you. Ladies, tag a father you think will want to compete on June 17 at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, MD at 10am. You know what to expect so get out there and train and we’ll see you at the 5th Annual “Fit Fathers Day” Celebration! Free RSVP at www.FitFathersDay.com .

All fitness levels and ages. Special tribute to hip hop fathers!

– Capoeira performance by RODA Movements and jump rope demo from Greenbelt SITY Stars –

*Groove & Flow yoga begins at 9:45am so please arrive by 9:30am

Special Auto Fit car show featuring active lifestyle vehicles from Mazda, Chrysler, Toyota, VW, Nissan and Kia!

