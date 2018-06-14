Meet The Subway Passenger Who Will Have You Asking ‘Where’s Her Record Deal?’

You can find a ton of talented people riding the trains in New York City but this young woman singing Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” may be the most talented ever.
Her name is
@NaiikaSings and not only can she sing but she will have you hype on your crowded commute to wherever it is you’re going.
Here she is singing “I Wish” by Carl Thomas.
“Outstanding” by Gap Band
Colin Meloy’s “Summertime”
You can usually find Naiika rolling through the 59th Street Columbus circle A train stop and 23rd street, 6th Avenue F train stop. If you see her, give her props and her coins!
