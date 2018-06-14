You can find a ton of talented people riding the trains in New York City but this young woman singing Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” may be the most talented ever.

Her name is @ NaiikaSings and not only can she sing but she will have you hype on your crowded commute to wherever it is you’re going.

Shorty snapped on the train tonight. pic.twitter.com/lfLfF09amR — space ghost (@LuxeNoirr) June 13, 2018

Here she is singing “I Wish” by Carl Thomas.

She's amazing! I saw her as well. pic.twitter.com/GsKjPTfesv — Jelly Bean (@jellyfbean) June 13, 2018

“Outstanding” by Gap Band

Since you asked … I first caught her during this song .. I could listen to her all day pic.twitter.com/J4kAyPkjPl — Jelly Bean (@jellyfbean) June 13, 2018

Colin Meloy’s “Summertime”

Wow I am in actual tears on this train right now…. I fucking love New York 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/wc0K7ctLCK — ✨michael anthony (@_michael4nthony) May 6, 2018

You can usually find Naiika rolling through the 59th Street Columbus circle A train stop and 23rd street, 6th Avenue F train stop. If you see her, give her props and her coins!

Meet The Subway Passenger Who Will Have You Asking ‘Where’s Her Record Deal?’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: