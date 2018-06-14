Need More People: Donald Trump Is Being Encouraged To Pardon Incarcerated Rappers?

While Donald Trump found a way to make the recent denuclearization talks with North Korea about him, his counsel is keeping pardons top of mind. According to a new report the POTUS is reportedly being advised to free Hip-Hop stars.

In a new article by Vanity Fair, the publication spotlights Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner who has apparently caught the criminal reform bug. Jared has struck up a close bond with CNN host and reform advocate Van Jones who has opened his eyes to how faulty the court system is. “Jared is obsessed with Van,” a source revealed.

It is rumored that Trump was thrilled with the positive press he received for his recent clemency appointment to Alice Johnson. Thus creating a wider lane for Kushner’s pardon push. According to Vanity Fair’s source Kim Kardashian has provided several names for release consideration to the administration; some of which are well known rappers. “They’re going to be pardoning a lot of people—pardons that even Obama wouldn’t do.”

While it is unclear which performers are included on the list, Meek Mill’s upcoming retrial would be an ideal opportunity for Donald to do the right thing.

