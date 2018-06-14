White People’s Hysteria Over Losing Majority Status Is At An All Time High

White hysteria has seemingly been on the rise as Black, brown and other people of color inch closer to becoming a majority in the United States. The latest example of White folks freaking out over possibly losing their status in society comes from Arizona.

On Wednesday, Republican state Rep. David Stringer doubled down on a recent comment about his fear of the growing number of minority kids in Arizona public schools and what he said was a dwindling number of white students. Stringer claimed he wasn’t being racist. Instead, he was simply attempting to start an honest discussion on race, the Arizona Capitol Times reported.

Stringer has been catching heat for a 51-second snippet of his remarks at the Yavapai County Republican Men’s Forum on Monday.

“Sixty percent of public school children in the state of Arizona today are minorities. That complicates racial integration because there aren’t enough white kids to go around,” Stringer said on a 17-minute video that was deleted from his social media page after teachers called his comments racist.

This is an Arizona state legislator, David Stringer, who currently holds office. I don't even understand his comment that "there aren't enough white kids to go around." What does that mean? Stringer is what remains of today’s Republican party — a party of radical racists https://t.co/J5JMCKuEsB — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) June 13, 2018

The United States has been well on its way to becoming a majority-minority nation. In 2015, the population of racial or ethnic minority babies was 50.2 percent, marking the first time that babies of color outnumbered white babies, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Non-whites have been predicted tobecome the majority of the nation’s children by 2020.

It was panic over the coming reality of losing majority status and possibly political power that led a group of white people in Texas to file a federal lawsuit in 2015. It alleged racial discrimination based on the Voting Rights Act (VRA), which was enacted to protect historically discriminated and disenfranchised groups like African-Americans. The case, Anne Harding, et. al. v. County of Dallas, Texas, came to trial in April. A verdict in the case had not been issued as of Thursday.

It was believed to be the first time white voters sued for protection under the VRA. Some legal experts speculated it could be the first of many similar lawsuits, as the clock ticks down.

