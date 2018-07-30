5 Easy Steps To Stay Active During Men’s Health Month

Fellas, June is all about men’s health. That means both physical and mental health. Here are five easy steps for you to stay in the game and enrich your life.

PROTECT YOUR HEART : Heart disease is the number one killer amongst men. Which means we have to eat healthier. More fruits and veggies at the dinner table.

: Heart disease is the number one killer amongst men. Which means we have to eat healthier. More fruits and veggies at the dinner table. EXERCISE — AND YOU DON’T HAVE TO GO HARD IN THE GYM: 30 minutes of exercise a day keeps the heart moving, blood flowing and stress down.

30 minutes of exercise a day keeps the heart moving, blood flowing and stress down. GET REGULAR CHECK UPS: Having a fear of the doctor is natural in minority communities but it is absolutely a necessity in order to prolong life. Get regular check-ups and catch small problems going on before they evolve into major ones.

Having a fear of the doctor is natural in minority communities but it is absolutely a necessity in order to prolong life. Get regular check-ups and catch small problems going on before they evolve into major ones. TALK IT OUT: Stress is a big killer. Same for anxiety and depression. Bills, relationships, work, all the things that complicate life can pile on us one by one and take us into dark spaces. Life can get tough. Talking things through with your friends or a mental health professional can definitely help.

Stress is a big killer. Same for anxiety and depression. Bills, relationships, work, all the things that complicate life can pile on us one by one and take us into dark spaces. Life can get tough. Talking things through with your friends or a mental health professional can definitely help. LIFE EXPECTANCY IS SHORT: Black men according to a 2014 study conducted by the Men’s Health Network have the lowest life expectancy at 72 years. That should be a key factor in getting your health in proper order.

